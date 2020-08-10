Frontrunner for Honolulu Mayor: “I’m not a politician. I don’t owe anybody anything and I don’t intend to.”

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Businessman Rick Blangiardi has emerged as the front-runner in the race for Honolulu Mayor.

As of the second printout, the 2020 Primary Election results showed that 65,195 Oahu residents voted for Rick Blangiardi as Honolulu’s next Mayor. The retired TV station general manager clinched 25.4% of the votes, followed by businessman Keith Amemiya with 20.4% and lawyer and former U.S. Representative from Hawaii’s 1st congressional district Colleen Hanabusa with 18.4% of the votes.

In an interview conducted on the day of Primary Election, Blangiardi spoke to Brigette Namata on why he believes he’s the best choice to lead the City and County of Honolulu.

KHON: You entered a very crowded, competitive race. Some of the top contenders include political veterans with an intimate knowledge of what it’s like to make decisions for the county, for the state. Your background is in business. You’re a retired TV station general manager. Tell us more about what makes you stick out from your fellow candidates, and why you believe you’re the best choice for Honolulu mayor?

Blangiardi: My background is business, but I’ve been in a unique business as a broadcaster. Through the lens of my newsrooms, I spent 30 of my 43 years here in Hawaii. But I’ve also lived a life of extensive outreach in this community. I may be new to politics, but I’ve been through election cycles, dealing with candidates and staging debates. I like to think my body of work makes me unique in that regard. I have a long extended history in Hawaii. It dates back to 1965 when I first came here to undergrad to play football. So, I’m at this job and challenge with a real passion, and love of Hawaii. I also come with a real understanding, and broad perspective, of many issues we’re facing.

KHON: In a nutshell, what do you want the voters to know about you?

Blangiardi: I love Hawaii. I’ve loved this place, it’s loved me back. I’ve had an incredible life here. My three kids were born here. I went to the university–undergrad and graduate school. I’ve tried to serve this place, and in some ways, it’s been really gratifying at the acknowledgment of all those efforts. I’m a leader. I will take bold, decisive action. I’m not building a political career. I’m not a politician, I don’t owe anybody anything. I don’t intend to. I will do right by the people of Hawaii. I know I’m capable of marking the right decisions, the hard decisions, on the betterment of the people that live here.

