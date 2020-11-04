Alm predicted to take Honolulu Prosecutor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Former U.S. Attorney Steve Alm took an early lead with 190,933 votes to attorney Megan Kau’s 148,883 in the race for Honolulu Prosecutor and is predicted to win the prosecutor seat.

Steve Alm and Megan Kau are the only candidates for Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney in the Nov. 3 general election.

During the primary election in August, Alm received 96,459 votes for Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney to Kau’s 58,389 votes.

The current Honolulu city prosecutor is Keith Kaneshiro, who has been on paid leave since March 2019. He served two terms from 1988 to 1996, then again from 2010 until now. Kaneshiro was named a target in the FBI public corruption scandal that took down his deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, and chose not to run for re-election.

Both candidates were born and raised in Hawaii. Alm graduated from University High School and Kau is a Punahou and University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate.

Alm received a master’s degree in education from the University of Oregon in 1979, as well as a law degree from the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law in 1983.

Alm joined the prosecutor’s office in 1985 and served as a deputy prosecuting attorney until 1994. After serving as the director of the District and Family Court Division from 1990-1994, Alm was selected by President Bill Clinton as the U.S. Attorney for Hawaii, a position he held until 2001.

He also served as a judge on the First Circuit Court of Honolulu from 2001 to 2016. Alm received the State Judiciary’s Jurist of the Year award in 2010.

Megan Kau graduated from U.H. Manoa in 2000 with a bachelor’s of business administration, and then went on to attend Santa Clara University School of Law, where she earned a Juris Doctor degree in 2003.

Kau served as a deputy prosecuting attorney for the City and County of Honolulu from 2006 to 2010. Kau left the office after Honolulu Prosecutor Kieth Kaneshiro brought in Katherine Kealoha as her supervisor.

After her time in the prosecutor’s office, Kau worked at two private civil firms — Case Lombardi & Pettit, and Deely King Pang & Van Etten — until opening her own practice in 2018. Her areas of practice include criminal defense, criminal prosecution, civil litigation and personal injury.

