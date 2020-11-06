Feeling ‘election anxiety’? Here’s how to get through it

HONOLULU (KHON) – In this year’s general election, Hawaii voters were so determined to vote that many who did not receive their ballots in the mail opted to wait in the voter service line at Kapolei Hale for over four hours.

“I did it for myself, for the State of Hawaii, and for my children,” said voter Dawny Jones. “I have three kids. I have to be the leader.”

“If you don’t vote, no grumble! One vote can make a difference,” added voter Segundo Sarce.

But it’s been days since the polls closed, and there is still no official word on who won the White House.

Feeling nervous? Unable to sit still? Experiencing muscle tension? Having problems sleeping or feeling fatigued? Is your stomach aching?

You may be feeling “election anxiety.”

“With this election anxiety, we might find ourselves using a term we call ruminating, which is essentially just thinking and thinking and thinking and thinking about all these possible negative outcomes that could potentially come out of this event. And that might look different for everybody,” said Vilmarie Baez, PsyD.

The Chaminade University assistant professor and psychologist says that if you’re feeling anxious, acknowledge it.

“It makes sense, given everything that’s going on in the world. Allow yourself to have that emotional experience. It makes it easier to work through some of those emotions,” Baez said. “Another piece of this is that there’s so much unpredictability and as humans, we do not like unpredictability.”

Baez says don’t forget to step back and take a break. She adds that just because the election has not yet reached a resolution, the world has not stopped.

“That being said, we also need to make sure that we’re engaging in those things that keep us healthy on a daily basis. That might be working out, or something as simple as going for a walk. Listening to music, reading, or watching a TV show that makes you laugh,” she continued. “It could be those little things that help you feel some sense of normalcy throughout your day. Those are the things that I think we oftentimes allow ourselves to forget to do when we’re in the middle of something that feels so monumental.”

