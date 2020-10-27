Elections officials, local artist use art to encourage voters to put pen to paper and vote

HONOLULU (KHON2) – There’s officially one week left until election day!

Elections officials and a local artist are teaming up to use art to encourage Hawaii residents to make their voices count.

With the Coronavirus pandemic shaping a much different election than years past, the Office of Elections started to think outside of the box.

“Because of COVID-19, we couldn’t reach out to our voters in the normal way or do our normal outreach,” said Scott Nago, Chief Elections Officer. “We had to rely on other things like social media.”

The Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and Arts jumped in to help with a visual campaign and contact artist Maika’i Tubbs.

“We just basically said we want more people to vote,” said Danica Rosengren of the Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and Arts. “We said besides that, do what you want with these pieces.”

The New York based artist created each voting reminder with inspiration from his family back home. Tubbs also included popular pidgin phrases to accompany each piece.

“No be nails, be one hammah, your vote matters,” said Maika’i Tubbs, a Hawaii-born artist. “Eh babooze no make lidat, go out and vote. It’s an image of my friend’s daughter with shades and her little patriotic bikini.”

Election officials wanted to gear this campaign towards the younger residents of the islands.

“They’re not voting on average with all other age groups. The biggest age group that does vote would be your 65 and older population,” Nago said.

Tubbs hopes his art work made Hawaii residents laugh, but more importantly has inspired them to go out and vote.

“Anytime that I can get better things in Hawaii, I’m always for that,” said Tubbs.

