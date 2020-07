HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Drive-thru voter registration event is currently taking place at Aloha Stadium.

The registration event will take place until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The deadline to register to vote in this year’s Primary Election is Thursday, July 9.

This is the first year Hawaii will conduct elections by mail. No traditional polling places will be available.

Registered voters will automatically receive their ballot in the mail starting July 21.