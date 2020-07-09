Deadline to register to vote in this year’s primary election is Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A reminder, Thursday, July 9, is the last day to register to vote in this year’s primary election.

If you haven’t registered yet, elections officials have made it easy for you.

Voters can register to vote online at the state elections website, at the county election office or through several drive-thru registration events.

A drive-thru registration event will be held Thursday at Aloha Stadium from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Similar events will be held on Hawaii island, Maui and Kauai.