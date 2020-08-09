Early results for the race for Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney in the 2020 Primary Election

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – The race for Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney is on Saturday as an unique Primary Election Day takes place.

2020 is the first year Hawaii is holding an all mail-in election due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Here are the candidates for Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney in the 2020 Primary Election:

HONOLULU PROSECUTING ATTORNEYALM, SteveNONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU PROSECUTING ATTORNEYBROWN, Robert (RJ)NONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU PROSECUTING ATTORNEYESSER, JacquieNONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU PROSECUTING ATTORNEYKAU, MeganNONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU PROSECUTING ATTORNEYKIM, TaeNONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU PROSECUTING ATTORNEYNADAMOTO, Dwight K.NONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU PROSECUTING ATTORNEYYAQOOB, Anosh H.NONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY

According to the 7 p.m. printout, Steve Alm takes the early lead with 88,352 votes.

Megan Kau is in second with 51,324 votes.

Votes cast on Saturday will be included in the 10 p.m. results.

