Early results for the race for Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney in the 2020 Primary Election

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – The race for Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney is on Saturday as an unique Primary Election Day takes place.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

2020 is the first year Hawaii is holding an all mail-in election due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Here are the candidates for Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney in the 2020 Primary Election:

HONOLULU PROSECUTING ATTORNEY ALM, Steve NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU PROSECUTING ATTORNEY BROWN, Robert (RJ) NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU PROSECUTING ATTORNEY ESSER, Jacquie NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU PROSECUTING ATTORNEY KAU, Megan NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU PROSECUTING ATTORNEY KIM, Tae NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU PROSECUTING ATTORNEY NADAMOTO, Dwight K. NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU PROSECUTING ATTORNEY YAQOOB, Anosh H. NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY

According to the 7 p.m. printout, Steve Alm takes the early lead with 88,352 votes.

Megan Kau is in second with 51,324 votes.

Votes cast on Saturday will be included in the 10 p.m. results.

Latest stories on KHON2