HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – The race for Honolulu Mayor is on Saturday as an unique Primary Election Day takes place.
2020 is the first year Hawaii is holding an all mail-in election due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
Here are the candidates for Honolulu Mayor in the 2020 Primary Election:
|HONOLULU MAYOR
|AMEMIYA, Keith
|NONPARTISAN SPECIAL
|PRIMARY
|HONOLULU MAYOR
|BLANGIARDI, Rick
|NONPARTISAN SPECIAL
|PRIMARY
|HONOLULU MAYOR
|BOURGOIN, David (Duke)
|NONPARTISAN SPECIAL
|PRIMARY
|HONOLULU MAYOR
|CARAVALHO, Ernest
|NONPARTISAN SPECIAL
|PRIMARY
|HONOLULU MAYOR
|CARROLL, John
|NONPARTISAN SPECIAL
|PRIMARY
|HONOLULU MAYOR
|DICKS, Karl O.
|NONPARTISAN SPECIAL
|PRIMARY
|HONOLULU MAYOR
|GARRY, Tim
|NONPARTISAN SPECIAL
|PRIMARY
|HONOLULU MAYOR
|HANABUSA, Colleen
|NONPARTISAN SPECIAL
|PRIMARY
|HONOLULU MAYOR
|HANNEMANN, Mufi
|NONPARTISAN SPECIAL
|PRIMARY
|HONOLULU MAYOR
|JAMES, Choon
|NONPARTISAN SPECIAL
|PRIMARY
|HONOLULU MAYOR
|KEESING, Audrey
|NONPARTISAN SPECIAL
|PRIMARY
|HONOLULU MAYOR
|MUSSELL, Micah Laakea
|NONPARTISAN SPECIAL
|PRIMARY
|HONOLULU MAYOR
|PINE, Kym Marcos
|NONPARTISAN SPECIAL
|PRIMARY
|HONOLULU MAYOR
|STONEBRAKER, William (Bud)
|NONPARTISAN SPECIAL
|PRIMARY
|HONOLULU MAYOR
|WONG, Ho Yin (Jason)
|NONPARTISAN SPECIAL
|PRIMARY
Voter Service Centers will remain open until 7 p.m. Voters can also drop off ballots at the drop boxes until then. The first print out will be sometime around 7:30 p.m. and will contain votes received as of Friday. Votes cast on Saturday will be included in the 10 p.m. results.
