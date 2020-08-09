HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – The race for Honolulu Mayor is on Saturday as an unique Primary Election Day takes place.

2020 is the first year Hawaii is holding an all mail-in election due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Here are the candidates for Honolulu Mayor in the 2020 Primary Election:

HONOLULU MAYOR AMEMIYA, Keith NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU MAYOR BLANGIARDI, Rick NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU MAYOR BOURGOIN, David (Duke) NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU MAYOR CARAVALHO, Ernest NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU MAYOR CARROLL, John NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU MAYOR DICKS, Karl O. NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU MAYOR GARRY, Tim NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU MAYOR HANABUSA, Colleen NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU MAYOR HANNEMANN, Mufi NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU MAYOR JAMES, Choon NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU MAYOR KEESING, Audrey NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU MAYOR MUSSELL, Micah Laakea NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU MAYOR PINE, Kym Marcos NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU MAYOR STONEBRAKER, William (Bud) NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HONOLULU MAYOR WONG, Ho Yin (Jason) NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY

Voter Service Centers will remain open until 7 p.m. Voters can also drop off ballots at the drop boxes until then. The first print out will be sometime around 7:30 p.m. and will contain votes received as of Friday. Votes cast on Saturday will be included in the 10 p.m. results.

