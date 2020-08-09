Candidates for Honolulu Mayor in the 2020 Primary Election

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – The race for Honolulu Mayor is on Saturday as an unique Primary Election Day takes place.

2020 is the first year Hawaii is holding an all mail-in election due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Here are the candidates for Honolulu Mayor in the 2020 Primary Election:

HONOLULU MAYORAMEMIYA, KeithNONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU MAYORBLANGIARDI, RickNONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU MAYORBOURGOIN, David (Duke)NONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU MAYORCARAVALHO, ErnestNONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU MAYORCARROLL, JohnNONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU MAYORDICKS, Karl O.NONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU MAYORGARRY, TimNONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU MAYORHANABUSA, ColleenNONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU MAYORHANNEMANN, MufiNONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU MAYORJAMES, ChoonNONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU MAYORKEESING, AudreyNONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU MAYORMUSSELL, Micah LaakeaNONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU MAYORPINE, Kym MarcosNONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU MAYORSTONEBRAKER, William (Bud)NONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY
HONOLULU MAYORWONG, Ho Yin (Jason)NONPARTISAN SPECIALPRIMARY

Voter Service Centers will remain open until 7 p.m. Voters can also drop off ballots at the drop boxes until then. The first print out will be sometime around 7:30 p.m. and will contain votes received as of Friday. Votes cast on Saturday will be included in the 10 p.m. results.

