Candidates can still run for Pearl City state senate seat

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Candidates can still get on the ballot for a state senate seat for Pearl City, if they file by this Saturday, September 5.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

This is to fill the vacancy in Senate District 16 after the June death of Breene Harimoto.

An election’s office proclamation said that the special election will be held, in conjunction with the general, and that the person elected will fill the remainder of the term through 2022.

The deadline to file nomination papers is Saturday, Sept. 5, at 4:30 p.m.

The Office of Flections said that party candidates should be nominated and submitted by party committees and says no signatures are required on nonpartisan nomination papers.

The only candidate who filed is Bennette Misalucha, whom Governor David Ige appointed to fill the seat until the election could be held.

Latest Stories on KHON2