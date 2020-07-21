Ballot drop boxes available for voters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Caldwell discussed on Tuesday the new ballot drop boxes which are now available for voters.
There are eight locations across Oahu for voters to safely and securely return their ballots.
