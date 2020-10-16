Around 832,000 people registered to vote in the general election

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been a week since ballots were mailed out. Elections officials say that more people have already voted in comparison to the primary election’s first week of ballots.

Election officials talked about what will happen on election night, Nov. 3, when all of the mail and in-person votes will be counted at the same time.

“We have over 124,000 ballots in-house and returned, 15% already–that’s more than what we saw in the primary,” explained Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago.

The general election also surpassed the primaries in voter registration with 832,000 people registered.

If you’re mailing back your ballot, do so by Oct. 27, or you can drop it in any of the 47 drop boxes by 7 p.m. on election night. You can also vote in-person at a voter service center starting Oct. 20.

On election night, the first printout is expected at 7 p.m. or whenever the last voter service center closes.

