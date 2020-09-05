3 candidates vie for state senate seat for Pearl City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three candidates are vying for a state senate seat for Pearl City, and there’s one more day to try to get on the ballot.

This is to fill the vacancy in Senate District 16 after the June death of Breene Harimoto.

So far, Bennette Misalucha is running for the Democratic party. Hawaii Governor David Ige had appointed Misalucha to fill the seat until the special election could be held.

Kelly Kitashima filed as a Republican candidate and Lance T. Tashima has pulled papers.

The Office of Elections said party candidates should be nominated and submitted by party committees. No signatures are required for nonpartisan nomination papers.

But the elections office will decide “by lot” which nonpartisan candidates get on the ballot if more than one should file.

The filing deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5.

