2020 Primary Election voter service center

LĪHU‘E, Hawaii– The Voter Service Center opened at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Conference Rooms A/B of the County’s Pi‘ikoi Building (near the County’s Housing Agency, Agency on Elderly Affairs, and the Department of Parks & Recreation’s Permitting Section window) in Līhu‘e. Services will be offered during the following period:

July 28, 2020 to August 7, 2020

Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday)

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

August 8, 2020 – Primary Election Day

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In addition to in-person voting services, the VSC will also offer same day voter registration and voting services, and serve as a mail ballot collection site.

Due to recently updated social gathering guidelines, voters utilizing the VSC may experience longer than desired wait times as only a limited number of voters will be allowed to enter the voting area at any given time.

Voters must also maintain 6 feet of separation with nearby individuals and are encouraged to wear a mask.

Access to the Voter Service Center will only be through the rollup door facing Hardy Street. This single point of entry/exit is established to minimize foot traffic through the Pi‘ikoi Building.

Latest on KHON2