2020 Primary Election voter service center

LĪHU‘E, Hawaii– The Voter Service Center opened at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Conference Rooms A/B of the County’s Pi‘ikoi Building (near the County’s Housing Agency, Agency on Elderly Affairs, and the Department of Parks & Recreation’s Permitting Section window) in Līhu‘e. Services will be offered during the following period:
July 28, 2020 to August 7, 2020
Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday)
8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
August 8, 2020 – Primary Election Day
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
In addition to in-person voting services, the VSC will also offer same day voter registration and voting services, and serve as a mail ballot collection site.
Due to recently updated social gathering guidelines, voters utilizing the VSC may experience longer than desired wait times as only a limited number of voters will be allowed to enter the voting area at any given time.
Voters must also maintain 6 feet of separation with nearby individuals and are encouraged to wear a mask.
Access to the Voter Service Center will only be through the rollup door facing Hardy Street. This single point of entry/exit is established to minimize foot traffic through the Pi‘ikoi Building.
