2020 Primary Election ballots to go out to Kauai voters on July 14

Election 2020
Posted: / Updated:

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Ballots for the 2020 Primary Election will be mailed out on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, to Kauai voters.

Most of Kauai voters should receive their ballots within 2-3 days of the mailing date, according to officials.  Any registered voter who does not receive a ballot within 5 days of the mailing date should contact the Elections Division at 241-4800.

For more 2020 election coverage, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories