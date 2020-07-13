2020 Primary Election ballots to go out to Kauai voters on July 14

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Ballots for the 2020 Primary Election will be mailed out on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, to Kauai voters.

Most of Kauai voters should receive their ballots within 2-3 days of the mailing date, according to officials. Any registered voter who does not receive a ballot within 5 days of the mailing date should contact the Elections Division at 241-4800.

