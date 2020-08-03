2020 Primary Election ballot drop boxes

LIHUE, Honolulu (KHON2) — Primary Election Ballot Drop Boxes are open and ready to accept ballots at the following locations:

Site Location

Hanalei Fire Station Flag Pole

Kapa‘a Fire Station Wall facing Kūhiō Highway

Kalāheo Fire Station Fence fronting Station

Hanapēpē Fire Station Flag Pole

Drop boxes are constructed of stainless steel and have been customized with purple badging and the County Seal.

All drop boxes are accessible 24 hours a day and will be open until 7:00 p.m. on Primary Election Day, August 8, 2020.

Voters can also return voted ballots directly to the Elections Division office or the Voter Service Center in conference rooms A/B of the Pi‘ikoi Building, or via the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

Voters opting to return ballots via the USPS must allow at least three (3) days for ballots to be delivered to the Elections Division, therefore, ballots should mailed as soon as possible.

All ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, August 8, 2020 to be counted.

For additional information, please contact the Office of the County Clerk, Elections Division at 241-4800.

Latest Stories on KHON2