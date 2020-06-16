Skip to content
KHON2
Mililani
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Washington-DC
International
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
INspirational People
Whiz Kids
Aloha Authentic
Jane’s Journey
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
Remembering Hawaii
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Coronavirus
Aloha Class of 2020
Watch
Live News
Live Events
TV Schedule
Video Center
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
9th Island Forecast
Live Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
Inside the Herd – L.A. Rams
ONE Championship: Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
NFL Draft
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Wellness Wednesday
Food 2Go
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
@ HOME
Community
Back to Bruyeres
CMA Awards
Contests
Community Calendar
Hawaii Pacific University eSports Tournament
Home for the Holidays
Honolulu Pride Parade
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Remarkable Women
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
The Mel Robbins Show
Things 2 Know
Report It
Action Line
KHII
Virtual Graduation 2020
Modern Wahine Hawaii
INspiration Interiors
Adventist Health Castle
La Pietra
Ulta Beauty
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Election 2020
Honolulu mayor’s race: different path, same key issues
Video
Trending Stories
Good samaritan hit by car while helping stranger; He says he would ‘do it again’
Video
Video game getting $190,000 in Honolulu rail money
Video
Live News
3 restaurant employees at Doraku Waikiki test positive for COVID-19
Video
HPD opens investigation after an incident in Kaneohe
Video