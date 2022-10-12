HONOLULU – The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) recommends COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccines for those five and older.

Bivalent boosters are the most recent COVID-19 vaccinations that is designed to protect against the original COVID-19 virus and the most common forms of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i.

According to DOH the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for most COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i.

“This is great news for parents who want to protect their young children. Bivalent boosters were already available for everyone 12 and older. Now kids ages 5-11 can benefit from these new boosters too,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the bivalent booster manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech for children ages 5-11. Children 6-17 can receive the bivalent booster manufactured by Moderna.

DOH has more helpful resources on where to sign up to get your bivalent booster. For more information head to their website.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DOH recommend bivalent boosters for everyone five and older.