HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health has announced that there is an uptick in COVID-19 hospital admissions.

“As of Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that COVID-19 hospital admission levels for both the City and County of Honolulu and Maui County increased from low to medium level,” said a spokesperson for the DOH.

The DOH indicated that in the final week of July 2023 for Honolulu and Maui counties, there was an increased admission rate to 10.4 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

This increase is on par with increased hospital admissions across the United States.

With the devastating fires on Maui, there has been an influx of hospitalizations on both Maui and Oʻahu.

“The sudden increase in hospitalizations from the tragic wildfires highlights the need to preserve hospital capacity and prevent hospitalizations due to COVID-19,” said Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink. “While most people will have mild illness, taking personal steps can help reduce the risk of severe infection and further spread of the virus.”

Officials said that there are scores of displaced residents and visitors. They are being taken to shelters with various faith-based organizations and the Red Cross on Maui along with the Hawaiʻi Convention Center in Honolulu.

Due to this, there is possible overcrowding and the need to observe protocols such as masking and physical distancing, especially if someone is symptomatic.

The DOH recommends the following:

If you or a family member are at high risk for severe illness, wear a high-quality mask or respirator in public indoor spaces.

If you plan to visit with someone who is at high risk of getting very sick, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact and consider wearing a mask when indoors with them.

