After a pair of memorable games, Waipahu and Konawaena will meet for the HHSAA Division I championship next week.

In the first semifinal, Waipahu routed DI top seed ‘Iolani 35-10 behind the exploits of leading Offensive Player of the Year candidate Tama Uiliata.

Uiliata accounted for 368 yards of total offense and four touchdowns, with two coming from the air and two on the ground. Filling in for an injured quarterback, Uiliata completed 10 of his 22 passes for 169 yards while running the ball 22 times for 199. On defense, he also had a tackle and an interception return for 21 yards.

The Marauders are set to make their first appearance in the HHSAA Division I championship game since winning the title in 2018.

Over on the Big Island, Konawaena topped visiting Aiea 20-17 on a last-second 20-yard field goal.

The Division I state championship game kicks off next Saturday at 7 p.m. at Mililani.