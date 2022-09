Former Radford offensive lineman Ian Scheuring is this week’s Cover2 Throwback Thursday.

Following his high school career, Scheuring went on to play college football for Arizona State.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Scheuring is currently the deputy communications director for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

Scheuring was previously with Hawaii News Now before making a career change.

The full segment can be seen above.