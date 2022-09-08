Former Punahou standout Tumua Tuinei is this week’s Cover2 Throwback Thursday topic.

Tuinei was a starting linebacker for the Buffanblu. In his senior season, the team won the HHSAA Division I championship over Mililani in 2013. As a junior in 2012, he was the team’s leading tackler in a state title game loss to Kahuku.

Tuinei went on to play for the University of Hawaii football team.

Nowadays, Tuinei has gained local celebrity status for his comedy.

