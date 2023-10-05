Former Moanalua star defensive lineman Scott Pagano is this week’s Cover2 Throwback Thursday.

Pagano chose Clemson over a bevy of offers and won a national championship with the Tigers during the 2017 College Football Playoffs. He then played his final year at Oregon as a graduate transfer.

Pagano is currently making a name for himself in the coaching ranks, where he’s the co-defensive coordinator at Dublin High School in Georgia.

Moani Hara has more on Pagano in the segment above.