Farrington’s Breiden Fehoko is this week’s Cover2 Throwback Thursday.

After a standout prep career with the Governors, Fehoko began his college career as a coveted recruit at Texas Tech and finished a national champion at LSU.

Fehoko is currently with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers and has also had a stint with the Los Angeles Chargers.

