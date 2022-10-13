Former Baldwin quarterback Jordan Helle is this week’s Throwback Thursday.

Helle was a standout quarterback for the Bears before going on to play college football for Occidental College in California.

The son of legendary Maui broadcaster Barry Helle, Jordan Helle is currently a host on ESPN Maui and ESPN Honolulu, as well as a play-by-play announcer and analyst for Spectrum Sports, where he covers games at multiple levels.

Moani Hara has more on Jordan Helle on the segment above.

