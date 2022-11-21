Three HHSAA football championship games will be held this weekend, with each football-playing league being represented for the first time since 2019.

All three matchups will take place at Mililani High School.

In the Open Division championship game, OIA power Kahuku will take on the ILH’s Punahou on Friday night at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Waimea of the KIF will play against King Kekaulike of the MIL at 4 p.m. in the Division II title game, which is followed by OIA school Waipahu taking on Konawaena of the BIIF in the Division I championship game at 7 p.m.

Additionally, the hour-long Cover2 finale and awards show will air on Thursday night at 9 p.m. on KHON2.