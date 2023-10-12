Saint Louis running back Keola Apduhan is this week’s Cover2 rising star.
All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station
Billy Hull of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has more on the three-year starter for the Crusaders in the segment above.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
Saint Louis running back Keola Apduhan is this week’s Cover2 rising star.
All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station
Billy Hull of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has more on the three-year starter for the Crusaders in the segment above.