Konawaena junior defensive lineman Elias Malapit is this week’s Cover2 Rising Star.

In a road win over Leilehua, Malapit racked up seven tackles for loss and four sacks.

In just four games, Malapit has an astounding 16 tackles for loss and six sacks for the defending Division I state champs.

Billy Hull of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has more on Malapit above.

