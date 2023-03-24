A photo shows the What Native Hawaiian bird are you quiz? (Photos/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Native Hawaiian birds are gorgeous avian who have developed strong personalities and characteristics that help them survive in the wild.

With so much attention on saving these majestic species from extinction, KHON2 thought it’d be a great idea to partner with the Department of Land and Natural Resources to identify the personalities that we share with some of their most endangered birds.

So, take this fun quiz and learn what Native Hawaiian bird you are. Once you are done, calculate your score and see which bird is your perfect match. (Each answer has a numbered value.)

When you’re in a relationship, what kind of love do you offer?

I love one person at a time so they get it all. I have too much love for one person. I love and move on. I’m a bit too independent to offer anything. I love to love, the more the merrier.

My personality is best summed up as being

I’m a social climber. I have secrets. I love to get the group organized for a good time. I love to curl up with a good book. I am the life of the party.

When I am looking for a partner, I look for

A person who can balance with my personality. A person who is loyal. A person who I can depend on. Someone who doesn’t cramp my style. Someone who understands who’s the boss.

My style can best be described as

Thrift store chic. Fashion is an expression of my gender. Trendy. Flamboyant. My style is my own.

When I think of a job, what strikes me as most fun?

Digging up the next best style/story. Ensuring that all my ducks are in a row. Bringing groups together. Showing people what they want to love. Creating something new from nothing.

My lover needs to understand that

I am a one-person lover. I fall in love very easily. A partner will cramp my style. I don’t have time to worry about how they feel. I think love is a group activity.

When I encounter new people

I want to show them how big my personality is. I prefer to keep new people at arm’s length. I want to organize a party. I tend to be an introvert. I am the life of the party.

When I’m in a relationship, I

Seek a fair and balanced relationship. Need someone I can count on no matter what happens. Want to be with that person all the time. Need my space. Bond deeply.

I look best in

A vintage hand-me-down. A nice dress or a crisp suit. The latest hot style. Something bright and loud. Whatever I can find that’s clean.

My work environment is best described as

Foraging. Tedious. Group-oriented. Busy. Colorful.

Score 1-19? You are an ʻakikiki.

A photo shows an ʻakikiki. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

You’re a person who seeks the ideal relationship so you can plan all the best vacations and excursions. You are family focused and love to be surrounded by those you love. You seek to ascend to the highest heights of your job, play and relationships. You are a forager, meaning you can find what no one else can. In relationships, you look for a balance of power with your lovers.

Score 20-39? You are an ʻakekeʻe.

The elusive ʻakekeʻe perches on a branch. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

You are a firm believer in cis gender norms. A man is masculine; a woman is feminine. But, you wear a mask as you do not want everyone to see who you really are. You are deeply loyal and will protect those you love regardless of the cost to you. You enjoy the tedium of your work and choose to focus on the details of most situations. You are independent, but your relationships mean everything in the world to you.

Score 40-59? You are a kiwikiu.

A kiwikiu perches on a branch. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

You have a stout personality, and opportunities are plentiful in your life. You don’t have time to invest in a long-term relationship. Besides, you have too much love to give for one person. You tend to rely on your parents more than your peers since they are your source of stability. Family means everything to you and makes life an easier adventure.

Score 60-79? You are an ʻākohekohe.

An ʻākohekohe perches on a branch. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

An ʻākohekohe flies from its perch. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

You are larger than life. Your style is flamboyant and unapologetic. You love sweets and the sweet life, but you’re not one for talking about your life with others. Sometimes, you are perceived as aggressive, but it’s really just your zeal for life. You are independent and strong.

Score 80-100? You are an ʻalalā.

An ʻalalā perches on a branch. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

You are a survivor. You love a good party and embark on life with loud and sociable goals. You love to connect people and are usually at the center of any social event. You are particular about your surroundings, opting for a stylish yet comfortable home. You form life-long bonds with friends, and you seek a partner who can commit. You are usually at the top of the social hierarchy. Your family is your main source of emotional stability.