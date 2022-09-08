Kahuku’s Kingsley “Manulele” Purcell Ah You’s 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Punahou is this week’s Motrin Play of the Week.

Ah You’s touchdown was much needed, as the Red Raiders barely squeaked past the Buffanblu, 27-20.

The play can be seen above.

The Motrin Play of the Week is presented by Cover2 and former UH player and current Spectrum analyst RJ Hollis.

The full Cover2 episode will be available for viewing online following the conclusion of the live show, which airs at KHON2 on Thursday nights at 9:30 during the high school football season.