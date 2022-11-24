Mark Veneri is On the Road with Mililani standout Gavin Hunter this week.

Hunter is the 2022 winner of the Cover2 Herman Wedemeyer Iron Man of the Year Award which is annually awarded to the best two-way player in the state.

Over the last two seasons, Hunter has built a reputation as a shutdown safety for the Trojans. The Arizona commit also plays receiver, where he led Mililani with eight receiving touchdowns in 2022.

The full segment can be seen above.

Past winners:

2021: Solomone Malafu, RB/LB, Kapa’a

2019: Kilohana Haasenritter, WR/DB, Hilo

2018: Senituli Punivai, QB/LB, Castle

2017: Pokii Adkins-Kupukaa, DB/WR, Campbell

2016: Christian Mejia, DE/TE, Kailua; Kesi Ah-Hoy, DB/RB, Kahuku

2015: La’akea Kaho’ohanohano Davis, WR/DB, Baldwin

2014: Salanoa-Alo Wily, RB/DT, Kahuku

2013: Fitou Fisiahi, RB/LB, Kaiser