A neighbor island school will reign supreme in the HHSAA Division II tournament after Saturday’s semifinals.

King Kekaulike blanked Nanakuli 20-0 in the first semifinal to punch its ticket into next week’s finals.

In the second semifinal, Waimea shut out Honokaa 17-0.

The Hawaii Division II championship game is next Saturday at 4 p.m. at Mililani