Week 8 of the Hawaii high school football season wrapped up on Saturday night.

Scores from across the state are below:

No. 2 Punahou 52, Kamehameha 7

No. 8 Lahainaluna 17, Maui 7

No. 12 Waimea 6, Kauai 0

Kaiser 41, Kaimuki 32

Waianae 20, Leilehua 0

Kalaheo 37, McKinley 0

Damien 32, Kamehameha II 19

Honokaa 10, Kohala 7

Hawaii Prep 20, Kau 14