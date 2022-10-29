High school football playoff races across Hawaii solidified after Saturday’s action, as the ILH crowned a new champion and the OIA crowned two champions of their own in separate divisions.

Scores from Saturday night are below. Stay with KHON2 as scores will be posted throughout the night:

No. 2 Punahou 24, No. 5 Saint Louis 8: Punahou clinches its first ILH title since 2014.

OIA Division I championship: No. 10 Waipahu 38, No. 12 Aiea 30

OIA Division II championship game: No. 11 Nanakuli 35, Kaiser 21

Damien 42, Punahou II 30

King Kekaulike 28, Kamehameha-Maui 25

No. 8 Konawaena 51, Hilo 0

Kapaa 3, Waimea 0