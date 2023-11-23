After a season full of sensational performances and a signature win, Mililani junior quarterback Treston “Kini” McMillan was voted the 2023 Cover2 Marcus Mariota Award winner for the state’s most outstanding player.

In 12 games, McMillan has thrown for 2,895 yards and 28 touchdowns, completing 67.7 of his passes while being intercepted just four times.

McMillan wowed and continued to be efficient while being given playcalling duties from head coach Rod York.

McMillan, who has been a starter for the Trojans since his freshman season, also showed his dual-threat ability, rushing for 427 yards and 10 touchdowns on 84 carries.

McMillan’s Mariota moment came during the OIA championship game against Kahuku, where the Trojans gave the then national No. 8 Red Raiders their first loss to a Hawaii team since 2019. In the 28-21 victory, McMillan accounted for all four of the team’s touchdowns, throwing for 272 yards and three touchdowns while running for 108 yards and another score.

KHON2’s Mitch Riberal has more on McMillan in the segment above.

Past Cover2 Marcus Mariota Award winners:

2022: Liona Lefau, LB, Kahuku

2021: Kainoa “Kaikai” Carvalho, WR, Kahuku

2019: Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, WR/DB, Campbell

2018: Faatui Tuitele, DL, Saint Louis

2017: Chevan Cordeiro, QB, Saint Louis

2016: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Saint Louis

2015: Vavae Malepeai, RB, Mililani