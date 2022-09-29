Kamehameha-Hawai’i senior two-way standout, Tobey Lau, burst on the Hawai’i high school football scene as a freshman after he was trust into a starting role due to injury. He and the Warriors were the BIIF DII champs in 2019, but like all other athletes across the islands, his ascension was quickly halted. The pandemic swept the world putting prep football on the islands in precarious spot for two years.

“Freshman year I got the opportunity to play varsity and start. That was a blessing in itself. I found out I was a rising star and that crazy because I never thought I’d see myself in the news, especially freshman year so it was a blessing, then the pandemic hit and we lost our sophomore year,” Lau told Cover2’s Alan Hoshida.

Instead of waiting to see if high school football would return in 2021, Lau decided to transfer to Palo Alto in Northern California.

“Going over there I remember first week everyone looked at me like who is this guy? What is he going to do for us and what is he going to bring to the team. I remember those first couple of weeks I had to grind hard in practice to show that I should get the start spot. The games we had whole stands full with students cheering, yelling all sorts of crazy things. I’m not use to that much noise going during a game.”

The Vikings went 5-6 in 2021 with Lau averaging over seven tackles a game, making several impact plays at outside linebacker as a junior. He now has a handful of college football offers, thanks in part, to playing for Paly. However, as senior year approached it became more and more apparent there was only one place he wanted to finish his high school career.

“These are my guys over here. I started this journey with them and I wanted to finish it with them. My family needed me and I like to say my ‘aina needed me, but most of all I wanted to finish with these guys. This is my home. What’s better than finishing your senior season at home?”

Tobey’s journey to the continent and back taught him to value where he is from even more. He better understands what it means to play Kamehameha. A school that represents much more than just education. Every time he puts on the jersey that reads Kamehameha across the chest, he knows he represents his family and his Hawai’ian people.

“Other schools you can go there and it don’t really mean much, but here, there are only so many kids that get in here. This is a cool full of Hawai’ians. That logo, it just reminds me everyday, seeing that football logo in the middle of the field sometimes gives me chicken skin. Like dang, I’m still here. I’m really here back home. It just excites me.”