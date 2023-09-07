HONOLULU (KHON2) — “I want them to make Coach Radford proud, through their play, do everything for him, you know, take care of business for him,” said Kalani’s Interim Head Coach Quinn Griffiths.

The Kalani Falcons are off to one of their best starts in program history.

The Falcons are currently 3 and 1 on the season which matches the programs best start dating all the way back to 1960.

“It’s a great feeling to have, you know, a lot of good momentum, a lot of good things we saw in these past 3 games. A lot of stuff we need to work on as well you know. It’s just a really good feeling to have and the boys are overflowing with confidence from it,” said Griffiths.

This group is playing with some extra motivation this season.

“I think it’s actually really good because this whole season, since our head coach being injured, everyone realized that they all had to step up. We just had to do our part. Make this the best season possible,” said Kalani Senior, Justin Botelho.

Falcons Head Coach Radford Dudoit went in for major Heart Surgery earlier this summer.

And after some complications that are keeping the Falcons coach in the hospital, he has not returned to the sidelines this season.

“We were in disbelief. We didn’t know if it was real or not. But when we got the news, we all just broke, broke down,” said Botelho.

But despite not being on the sidelines.. That hasn’t stopped Coach Radford from still being a crucial part of the team.

“We’ve got a lot of good coaches. And we’ve got a group of seniors that have been playing together for a while, so we have a lot of high hopes and goals just because they’ve been together for so long. But I have a lot trust in my coaches,” said Dudoit.

“The great thing was that, you know, we have facetime. So before games every week, we facetime and we talk to him a little bit, coaches and players,” said Griffiths.

While coach Radford is away, Quinn Griffiths has stepped up as the Interim Head Coach..

“I think he’s doing great. I think he really stepped up, I think he knows what he’s supposed to do. And I think he is going to lead us to a great season,” said Botelho.

Griffiths did get some extra reps early in the offseason at the helm of the team.

“I let him run practices for a couple weeks before I left, So I knew he would get into the groove and he’d be able to take care of things while I was gone. I wasn’t actually expecting to be gone this long, So for what he’s done so far. It’s pretty awesome,” said Dudoit.

Even while Griffiths has helped this team to a historic start and coach Radford is still recovering. The Head coach still makes sure to check up and give adjustments when needed.

“He’s texting me, he’s calling me, ‘Tell the boys this, tell the boys that’. So I tell them, and you know, it gets them going. They get big eyes and are ready to go after that,” said Griffiths.

“He’s a really good mentor, I started off in a different position, but he got me to play a different one, Which I’m starting at right now. He really just inspired me to keep pushing myself, because at first, I was iffy about the position. Then he persuaded me to try a different one and it turned out really good,” said Botelho.

While the season is still young, these players. Have one thing on their mind, win for Coach Radford.

“It’s just really motivating because I know he coached me like my whole high school career, So we just want to do it all for him,” said Kalani Senior, Silas Soberano.

“I believe and I definitely think that this season is definitely all on him. We’re doing this for him,” said Botelho.

Kalani will take on Kaimuki at Farrington High School on Saturday, September 23rd for their 5th game of the season.