In 2016, Tua and Taulia Tagovailoa lead their teams to the Open Division semifinals. Six years later John and Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele are in the same position as Punahou and Campbell are two wins away from a state championship.

Senior John Keawe is playing his best ball of the season, throwing 3 or more touchdowns in five straight games for the ILH Champion BuffanBlu. Sophomore Jaron Keawe leads the state with over 3,200 pass yard and 30 touchdowns in his 1st season as the Sabers starting quarterback.

“I always try to see if I can out throw him. I always try to see if I threw more yards. I always try to see if I threw more touchdowns but its all love at the end. I always try to one up home everyday, every game,” Jaron told Cover2’s Alan Hoshida.

“We’re always competitive, so we kind of just took that competitive spirit and went with it. Growing up, we always wanted to beat each other, just racing. Always wanted to be the first. It was just a fun way for us grow with each other and get ourselves better,” John added about their sibling rivalry.

Standing at 6-foot-2 plus, The brothers have prototypical size to be college quarterbacks. Younger brother Jaron is even a couple inches taller than older brother. The arm talent is equally as impressive when you watch the two spin in throughout this season. However, their personalities are the biggest differences. Jaron tends to be a bit more vocal on the field then his 4-year starting brother.

“The difference between us is definitely our personalities. I feel like if you know me and Jaron then you’d obviously know that Jaron has a loud mouth and kind of a trash talker.”

“I’d say he has an edge up on me on speed, but I think I have more rushing yards because I’m smarter. I think he is faster and I think he still has a stronger arm than me, but I’m just smarter.”

The friendly chirping is what you’d expect from a couple of competitive siblings, but it’s also what’s pushed them to be two of the best quarterbacks in the state. Jaron has already earn two college football scholarship opportunities despite having two years still left to impress. San Jose State and University of Hawai’i have already offered.

The ‘Bows are planning to have a Sagapolutele in the quarterback room next season. John is verbally committed to the hometown team. He will be the 1st local quarterback to commit to the new regime. The Punahou QB recalls what it was like to have the legendary quarterback Timmy Chang want him to be the one to follow in his footsteps.

“It was really special especially coming from him. To hear those words come out of his mouth, it really makes you believe in yourself more. It lets you know that you can accomplish and achieve a lot of things if you really put your mind to it and put all your effort into the things you love to do,” John said, “Being a quarterback is something I want to continue doing and something I love. I’m just thankful to have the offer from UH. It just motivates me to keep working and prepare myself for that role in the future.”

The future can wait for at least two more weeks. Jaron and John have win-or-go home games on Friday. Campbell takes on the reigning champs Kahuku at 4pm on Friday, then Punahou faces Mililani in the night cap. A win by both brothers means we will have history in the state title game Thanksgiving week.

“Hopefully, we can end up winning in the state championship to top it off at the end, so it would be the best season I’d ever had,” Jaron hopes.