For the first time since August, Waipahu has been included in the Cover rankings.

The Marauders are 4-4 in 2023, with all four of their wins coming against fellow OIA Division I teams and all four of their losses going to OIA Open Division teams.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Waipahu checks in at 12 in the latest Cover2 rankings released Monday, which is voted on by a panel representing each football-playing island. The Marauders were ranked No. 8 in the initial rankings released on Aug. 21 and No. 10 on Aug. 28.

The full rankings are below, with Kahuku remaining a unanimous No. 1: