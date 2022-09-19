Waipahu has entered the Cover2 state rankings after an upset victory over Aiea on Saturday.

The victory over Na Alii, who were ranked No. 8 in the state at the time, was enough to knock Aiea out of the rankings altogether by the voting panel, which consists of voters from each football-playing island.

It is the first time the No. 11 Marauders (4-1) entered the Cover2 rankings in 2022.

On Friday, Waipahu will look to continue its winning ways against Roosevelt on Friday at 9:30 p.m.

The full rankings are below: