For the first time in Cover2 rankings history, Waimea is one of the teams featured in the Top 12.

The Menehunes check in at No. 12 after a 7-3 win over defending KIF and HHSAA Division II champion Kapaa on Saturday.

At 4-0, Waimea is one of the few undefeated teams left in the state.

Meanwhile, Kahuku remains a unanimous No. 1 after maintaining its unbeaten record against Campbell.

Weekly Cover2 rankings are voted on by a panel representing each football-playing island.

Weekly Cover2 rankings are voted on by a panel representing each football-playing island.

The full rankings are below.