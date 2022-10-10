One week later, the Top 12 of the Cover2 Hawaii high school football rankings remains unchanged.

After Friday and Saturday‘s action, Kahuku remains the unanimous No. 1 after a 60-7 rout over Moanalua.

Week 11’s matchup of the week will undoubtedly be No. 3 Mililani paying a visit to the North Shore to take on the Red Raiders, where a win for the Trojans would undoubtedly shake up the state rankings next week.

The Cover2 poll is conducted by a local panel representing all football-playing islands.

The full Week 11 rankings are below: