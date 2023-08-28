Kahuku remains the No. 1 team in the latest Cover2 Hawaii high school football rankings.

However, Punahou, which remains at No. 2, has an opportunity to make some noise nationally this week as it heads to the mainland for a contest against California’s Corona Centennial.

Centennial is the No. 14 team nationally in the newest MaxPreps national rankings released on Monday.

Punahou (3-0) and Centennial will partake in the SoCal Honor Bowl in San Diego on Saturday.

The full Cover2 Hawaii rankings are below: