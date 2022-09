Nanakuli has entered the Cover2 Hawaii high school football state rankings for the first time in 2022.

The Golden Hawks improved to 5-1 last week with a 21-3 win over Pearl City and will face Kaimuki (3-3) on Saturday.

Kahuku remains atop the Cover2 rankings and will host No. 3 St. Frances Academy of Maryland on Saturday.

The Cover2 rankings are voted on by a panel representing each football-playing island.

The full rankings are below: