The rematch is on.

After winning its respective HHSAA Open Division semifinal matchups on Friday, Kahuku and Mililani will meet in the championship game. It will be the first time a pair of OIA schools have met in the top-tier state championship football game.

In the first of the semifinals that took place at Mililani, the host Trojans routed Campbell 44-7 behind another dazzling performance from quarterback Kini McMillan, who completed 33 of his 45 passes for 272 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He also ran nine times for a total of 67 yards.

In the second semifinal, Kahuku downed Punahou 28-16 behind its suffocating defense. The Buffanblu and Red Raiders were tied at 7 at halftime but Kahuku pulled away to advance to its fourth consecutive HHSAA championship game.

The HHSAA Open Division championship game is next Friday at 7 p.m. at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

The HHSAA DI and DII semifinals are on Saturday.