After taking down previously undefeated Kamehameha-Maui (5-1), Lahainaluna is back in the Cover2 rankings, checking in at No. 11.

The Lunas have not been ranked since Sept. 4. The start to their 2023 season was delayed due to the Maui wildfires.

Lahainaluna is 2-0 in its 2023 campaign and will face Baldwin on Saturday.

