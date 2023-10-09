With a 7-game winning streak, Konawaena has risen to No. 6 in the latest edition of the Cover2 rankings.

Since falling to national No. 42 Long Beach Poly (Calif.) to begin their season, the Wildcats have won six of their seven games via running clock, led by the combination of quarterback Keoki Alani and receiver Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio.

Kahuku remains the unanimous No. 1 after routing No. 2 Campbell.

The latest Cover2 poll, which is voted on by a panel representing each football-playing island, can be seen below: