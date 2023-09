Maui’s King Kekaulike High school has entered the Cover2 Hawaii state football rankings, checking in at No. 12.

Na Ali’i are 2-0 in 2023, outscoring their opponents by a combined 82-0.

Meanwhile, Kahuku remains No. 1, but not unanimously. The Red Raiders earned 16 first-place votes, while No. 2 Punahou received the other four.

The Cover2 poll is voted on weekly by a panel represented by each football-playing island.

The full poll is below: