Kapolei has jumped to No. 6 in the latest Cover2 Hawaii high school football state rankings, which is voted on by a panel representing each football-playing islands.

Since beginning their season with a loss to Saint Louis, the Hurricanes have rattled off six straight wins. Kapolei is on a bye this week before taking on a formidable challenge in No. 3 Mililani.

The full rankings are below:

Also, in national news, Kahuku moved up to No. 8 in the latest MaxPreps Top 25 on Monday.