After improving to 5-0 over the weekend, the Kapa’a football team has remained in the Top 10 in the latest Cover2 rankings.

Featuring a disciplined offense and stingy defense, the Warriors have outscored their opponents 206-35 thus far.

The Warriors have a bye this week and close out their schedule against Kauai and Waimea in consecutive weeks.

Kahuku remained the unanimous No. 1 and faces a major test against No. 2 Campbell on Saturday.

The latest Cover2 poll, which is voted on by a panel representing each football-playing island, is below: