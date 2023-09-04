The latest Cover2 Hawaii high school football rankings have been released, with Kamehameha rising to No. 4 in the latest edition.

The Cover2 weekly poll is voted on by a panel representing each football-playing island.

Under new head coach Kaeo Drummondo, the Warriors are currently 3-0 and are idle this week before taking on Leilehua in Wahiawa on Sept. 15.

Kahuku (4-0) remains the unanimous No. 1 team before its road contest against the top team in the country, Mater Dei of California. The Red Raiders are currently the No. 42 team in the MaxPreps composite rankings.

After giving California’s Corona Centennial all it could handle on Saturday, Hawaii No. 2 Punahou jumped all the way to 69 nationally in the MaxPreps rankings.

The latest Cover 2 poll is below: